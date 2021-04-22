EA is bringing the Battlefield franchise to mobile platforms for the first time. The publisher said a new mobile version of the shooter is being developed by Industrial Toys, who'll be working closely with the DICE team.

Industrial Toys is the EA-owned mobile studio behind sci-fi shooters Midnight Star and Midnight Star: Renegade. The Pasadena-based developer was established by Bungie co-founder Alex Seropian in 2012, before eventually being purchased by EA in 2018.

DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said the mobile version of Battlefield will be a "completely different game" to its console and PC counterpart.

"Make no mistake, this is a standalone game. It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience," he commented in a press release. "This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come."