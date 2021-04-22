Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Indie marketplace Itch has been added to the Epic Games Store

Indie marketplace Itch has been added to the Epic Games Store

April 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic has added a number of new PC apps to the Epic Games Store, including the indie-centric game marketplace Itch.io. 

The addition of Itch to the Epic Games Store is notable for a couple of reasons, the first being that it's rare for a company to plug another marketplace on its own storefront. Beyond that, it's worth remembering that Epic is about to duke it out with Apple in a legal battle that it claims is about eradicating marketplace monopolies and extortionate platform fees. 

With that in mind, the appearance of Itch -- which Epic describes as a "DRM free indie focused open game store, where the developer sets their price (or no price) and controls the revenue share as well" -- on the Epic Games Store could be viewed as a rather pointed statement. 

The app itself will let users download and play games and software from Itch using a built-in browser. It'll also be possible to sync browser-based games into the app to facilitate offline play, while creators will be able to control how their project pages look. 

Itch has pledged to keep the app updated with new functionality and features. For more information, check out the Itch app on the Epic Games Store.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Head of Project Management
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Animation Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Senior Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image