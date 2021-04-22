Firewalk Studios signs publishing deal with PlayStation for debut title

Firewalk Studios has signed a publishing partnership with PlayStation for its debut multiplayer title.

Although the project itself is still being kept under wraps -- all we know currently is that it's a "new, original multiplayer IP" -- Firewalk has plenty of pedigree in its ranks.

The studio is being led by Tony Hsu, who was SVP and GM of Activision Publishing's Destiny unit, with backing from game director Ryan Ellis, who was previously creative director at Bungie.

Firewalk is backed by ProbablyMonsters, a multi-studio game company established by former Bungie CEO and president Harold Ryan. As part of the ProbablyMonsters family, Firewalk is able to access the company's operations teams and infrastructure while still retaining its independence.

"We’re thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game," said Hsu on the PlayStation blog. "For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going.

"We’re already hard at work on development and have been having a ton of fun playing our game as a team."