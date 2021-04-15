Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Explore the world of Black Games at GDC 2021

April 22, 2021 | By Staff
University of Miami Knight Chair Lindsay Grace has a talk you shouldn’t miss at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference.

In his talk, Black Games in Review: An Afro Future Flyby, the esteemed professor wants to introduce you to the many video games made by people of the African diaspora, in order to spotlight the contributions of Black game developers to the video game art form.

Grace’s talk will use the lens of a cultural media analysis to examine different developers’ work in order to compare and contrast different game-making styles from all over the globe. Grace’s presentation will cover sci-fi RPGs, rap battle games, games inspired by African culture, and many, many more.

Grace will also be on hand to answer questions about his presentation using the Swapcard chat function---connect with fellow attendees and GDC speakers by watching talks live at GDC 2021!

This talk will be available to all GDC attendees, including Expo Pass holders. Sign up for GDC 2021 and get the best price on your pass today!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

