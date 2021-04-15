Explore the world of Black Games at GDC 2021

University of Miami Knight Chair Lindsay Grace has a talk you shouldn’t miss at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference.

In his talk, Black Games in Review: An Afro Future Flyby, the esteemed professor wants to introduce you to the many video games made by people of the African diaspora, in order to spotlight the contributions of Black game developers to the video game art form.

Grace’s talk will use the lens of a cultural media analysis to examine different developers’ work in order to compare and contrast different game-making styles from all over the globe. Grace’s presentation will cover sci-fi RPGs, rap battle games, games inspired by African culture, and many, many more.

Grace will also be on hand to answer questions about his presentation using the Swapcard chat function

