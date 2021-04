Newsbrief: It Takes Two, the puppet puzzle platformer from A Way Out dev Hazelight Studios, has officially surpassed 1 million sold. The sales milestone falls less than a month out from It Takes Two's debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 26, 2021.

Studio founder and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons game director Josef Fares commented on the news on Twitter, saying "This shows that there definitely is players that also wants to play co-op-only games! Thank you everyone and I hope we see more game like this."