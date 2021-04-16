Get a job: Join Ringtail Games as an UI/UX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Stockholm, Sweeden

Are you an artist passionate about making commercially successful games, creating good looking, user friendly and consistent mobile user interfaces that delight the players? Awesome, we at Ringtail Games are looking for a talented UI/UX Artist to help us with our current game.

The role is very broad and you should be ready to tackle many different kinds of tasks, ranging from creative challenges to implementation tricks.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and complete UI game visuals from concept to final asset

Create wireframes as well as visual design compositions based on project needs

Communicate and coordinate with other team members to find the best solutions from a cross-functional perspective

Work independently to complete given assignments

Provide time estimates for own tasks

Be actively involved in both providing and seeking structured feedback to/from your colleagues

REQUIREMENTS

3+ years in mobile game development of 2D/UI

Experience from creating polished, visually appealing, user friendly, consistent and distinct UI for mobile games or other fun & friendly mobile applications

Strong conceptualization ability and visual communication ability

A good understanding of the principles of interaction design and experience of user-centered design approaches and methods

Ability to produce interaction concept designs (including navigation design) and/or animated prototypes

Experience in implementing art in game engines

Experience in animating UI in Unity

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Fluent English skills

PERSONAL TRAITS

Collaborative and consensus-driven approach

Ability to collaborate with other team members, managers and producers to understand the high-level requirements and meet that objective with the optimal user-centered solution

Open to feedback and enjoy working in a fast-paced, constantly iterating environment

GOOD TO HAVE

Knowledge of, and an interest in free-to-play best-practices as they relate to interface design

Strong interest in video games

Eager to learn and apply new skills

