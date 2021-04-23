Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 23, 2021
People Can Fly acquires Phosphor Games, rebranded as PCF Chicago

People Can Fly acquires Phosphor Games, rebranded as PCF Chicago

April 23, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 23, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Outriders dev People Can Fly has acquired Illinois-based Phosphor Games for an undisclosed sum.

The studio broke the news today, and added that the new addition is now officially a People Can Fly subsidiary and as such has been rebranded as People Can Fly Chicago. This makes the new Chicago branch the seventh location People Can Fly operates, including its HQ in Warsaw, Poland.

"With the variety of ongoing projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our flans to fruition," reads a statement from People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski. "Considering Phosphor's team experience and quality, I'm sure they will be a great addition to the PCF family and will facilitate our growth."

