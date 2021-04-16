Video: The student success story behind Ashwalkers

Earlier this week on the GDC Twitch channel, Ashwalkers lead developer Matteo Gaulmier and former Dontnod co-founder Herve Bonin dropped by to discuss how the game went from student project to indie success tory.

While Gaulmier was able to speak to how the team made a low-budget apocalyptic survival game, Bonin took time to explain how he translated his experience building Dontnod to helping the newly constructed studio Nameless XIII get off the ground.

You can find the full conversation with Gaulmier and Bonin in the video above.

For more developer interviews, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech