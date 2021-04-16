Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The student success story behind Ashwalkers

April 23, 2021 | By Staff
April 23, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

Earlier this week on the GDC Twitch channel, Ashwalkers lead developer Matteo Gaulmier and former Dontnod co-founder Herve Bonin dropped by to discuss how the game went from student project to indie success tory.

While Gaulmier was able to speak to how the team made a low-budget apocalyptic survival game, Bonin took time to explain how he translated his experience building Dontnod to helping the newly constructed studio Nameless XIII get off the ground.

You can find the full conversation with Gaulmier and Bonin in the video above.

For more developer interviews, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.22.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.22.21]
Studio Production Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Head of Project Management
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.21.21]
Mission Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image