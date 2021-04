Newsbrief: Relentless city-building survival sim Frostpunk has sold 3 million copies, according to developer 11 Bit Studios.

The company announced the milestone on Steam, but didn't mention how those sales are split between platforms.

Frostpunk launched in April 2018 for Windows PC, but has since been made available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and macOS. It has also appeared on Xbox Game Pass.