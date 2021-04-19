Get a job: Join PlayStation as a Sr. Product Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California

A critical part of our vision of PlayStation as “The Best Place to Play” is to ensure that every member of our community should be able to enjoy positive online gaming experiences, free from discrimination, and without risk of being exposed to toxic behavior or inappropriate content. Accordingly, we are always hard at work on finding new ways to keep our community safe by continuing to invest in building out a best-in-class online safety platform. At the same time, we’re always striving to create a diverse and versatile team within a learning and supporting environment, where every team member is empowered to do their best work.

The Role

The Senior Product Manager for Online Safety will be responsible for leading the definition of product requirements and deliverables for our online safety and moderation products to help realize our ambition to be the world’s most safe and friendly gaming environment.

Responsibilities

Develop requirements for new online safety features, products, tools and services for PlayStation, working with stakeholders and partners across the global business.

Work with customer support and moderation team to understand the needs and provide strategic directions for online safety.

Work with PlayStation product teams to guide and ensure online safety features/initiatives are integrated appropriately across all PlayStation experiences.

Work with design teams to create solutions that are compelling, easy to use, and realistic to implement.

Work with engineering teams to ensure we build the right thing and ship it at the right time.

Work with corporate Legal team to understand the safety regulation landscape and decide on the product approach together with different partners.

Articulate business and consumer rationale to the teams building the product.

Prioritize features based on product strategy and global business goals

Maintain and communicate the roadmap for your features and product

Understand how your product is used in market, based on customer feedback, research and data, feeding back into future requirements and product roadmap

Communicate the competitive landscape as it affects PlayStation and its social strategy in particular

Required Qualifications & Experience

5+ years’ experience in product planning / management capacity

Confirmed experience building phenomenal online safety products or working to build safe online communities

Strong knowledge of the regulatory landscape around online safety

Understand specific challenges to online safety seen in the online gaming domain.

Ability to absorb and make decisions based on many different types of information (quantitative and qualitative user/consumer/market research, technical and design trade-offs and schedule implications).

Great communication skills – to articulate specification detail, strategic rationale, and everything in between.

Attention to detail.

Excellent people skills, with compassion to listen, communicate and identify problems and opportunities from all angles.

When appropriate, ability to travel to Japan, UK, and other PlayStation locations for collaboration with partners and other product/engineering teams.

BA/ BS Degree or equivalent

