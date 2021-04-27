Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 27, 2021
Former Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono is the new president of Delightworks

Former Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono is the new president of Delightworks

April 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Former Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono has been named president and COO of Fate/Grand Order developer Delightworks. 

The Japanese company announced the move in a press release (via Gematsu), and explained Ono will be replacing current president Akihito Shouji who'll be taking on the role of chairman and CEO. 

Prior to joining Delightworks, Ono worked at Capcom for almost three decades, initially joining the company as a sound programmer and composer in the early '90s before eventually going on to produce the Street Fighter franchise. He left the Japanese studio in August last year.

The veteran developer will officially join Delightworks on May 1, 2021, when Shouji transitions into his new roles. 

"I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to. I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past," commented Ono on Twitter. "My past experiences have been very exciting, but I'm looking forward to more growth in my new position."

