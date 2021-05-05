Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021
Finnish studio Metacore secures $180 million from Supercell

May 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Finnish mobile studio Metacore has secured a €150 million ($181.2 million) investment (in the form of credit line) from existing investor and Clash of Clans maker Supercell. The cash will be used to support Metacore's growth plans following the successful launch of its debut title Merge Mansion

Metacore said Merge Mansion now has more than 800,000 daily players, and noted its own annual revenue run rate has topped €45 million ($54.3 million). Company founder and CEO Mika Tammenkoski explained the studio wants to carry that momentum forward by building a "truly global entertainment brand" around Merge Mansion.

Supercell, which is owned by Chinese tech and video game company Tencent, has previously sunk a combined €30 million ($36.2 million) into Metacore since 2018.

"Metacore is going from strength to strength. Merge Mansion launched globally against very high expectations, and it’s safe to say that Metacore not only met those expectations, but also showcased what an exceptional team they are," said Supercell investment lead Jaakko Harlas.

"We invest first and foremost in exactly that -- strong teams, and their ability to make amazing games independently. Our role as investors is only to offer support and remove obstacles that prevent our portfolio companies from realizing their true potential."

