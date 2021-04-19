See how Ghost of Tsushima’s Guiding Wind came to life at GDC 2021

In the vast open-world of Ghost of Tsushima, samurai Jin Sakai is guided from objective to objective not with a giant arrow or map marker, but with a simulation of the flowing wind gusting toward his destination.

Hailed as a groundbreaking and immersive mechanic for open-world navigation, the Guiding Wind was only possible thanks to the hard work of the developers at Sucker Punch Entertainment. One of those developers, Bill Rockenbeck, will be offering a postmortem of the Guiding Wind system at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference.

In this session, you’ll learn how Sucker Punch united different systems in concert to simulate wind-driven motion. He’ll break down how the wind simulates interactions with cloth, grass, and hundreds of thousands of particles, all while making the most of the PlayStation GPU.

