Sony to invest another $183 million into first-party development and partnerships

April 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Sony has pledged to "aggressively" invest in its first-party studios over the next 12 months.

Outlining those plans during an investor call (transcribed by VGC), Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said the PlayStation maker intends to strengthen its first-party portfolio by "increasing development personnel and other in-house costs by approximately 20 billion yen ($183 million) year-on-year."

"To enhance our software offering, we intend to continue investing in partnering with external studios, in addition to aggressively investing in our in-house studios," he continued.

"As I just mentioned, we aim to strengthen the PlayStation platform through actions such as the recently announced partnership with Haven Entertainment, which was established by Jade Raymond, creator of the famous game Assassin’s Creed."

Totoki added that Sony also intends to continue bolstering the "social and platform capabilities of games," and pointed to the company's recent $200 million investment in Epic Games as evidence of that ongoing mission.

Earlier today, Sony revealed its video game division delivered record financials after the PlayStation 5 reached 7.8 million sales.

