Mobile company Wildlife opens development studio SuperWow Games

April 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Brazilian mobile company Wildlife Studios has opened its second independent game studio, SuperWow Games. 

As reported by VentureBeat, SuperWow will have roots in both Austin, Texas, and Melbourne, Australia. The new opening will be led by former EA executive producer and Ninja Theory creative director Lu Gigliotti. 

According to Gigliotti, SuperWow will utilize a distributed development model and will strive to "try new things," with the studio boss explaining that their goal now is to "broaden the definition of what play means and create something fun for everyone."

The news comes a few months after Wildlife cut the ribbon on Never Forget Games, an California-based studio helmed by industry veterans Ray Mazza and Michael Duke. 

 

