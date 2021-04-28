Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Modders have made $350 million through Minecraft 's official mod marketplace

Modders have made $350 million through Minecraft's official mod marketplace

April 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Minecraft modders peddling wares through the game's official mod marketplace have made a combined $350 million off of their creations since the Mojang-sanctioned portal went live in 2017.

Microsoft noted as much in its quarterly investor call yesterday, highlighting Minecraft as an example of how the company is creating tools and opportunities that help build out the economic side of the metaverse concept more and more games are getting cozy with.

"As games evolve into metaverse economies, we are building new tools to help anyone sell creations on our platforms," said Microsoft CEO Sataya Nadella. "Creators have generated over $350 million from more than one billion downloads of mods, add-ons, and other experiences in Minecraft. This is not including activity outside our own marketplace."

In terms of players and the market for those in-game wares, Nadella also noted that Minecraft now boasts nearly 130 million monthly active players, a 30 percent increase from this point in 2020. That's up from 126 million MAUs as of May 2020, and 91 million back in May 2019.

On a wider scale, Minecraft was specifically called out in Microsoft's Q3 2021 financials as the driving force behind unexpectedly strong performance of first-party titles. There's no mention of specific numbers in that regard, but the nod indicates Minecraft did its part to help see Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment to $13 billion in Q3 revenue.

Related Jobs

Zovolt Ltd
Zovolt Ltd — Lisbon / Dublin, Remote, Remote
[04.27.21]
Unreal Engine Software Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image