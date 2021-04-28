Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox Series X|S supply issues expected to continue into the summer

Xbox Series X|S supply issues expected to continue into the summer

April 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S may have launched back in November 2020, but many are still having a hard time finding one available for purchase as console makers struggle to produce enough systems to keep store shelves full.

Around that launch, Xbox exec Tim Stuart theorized that supply might rise and start to approach the demand for the next generation of Xbox hardware by the time Q4 rolled around, but it looks like that prediction won't come to pass.

Microsoft leadership has now confirmed that the shortage driving that scarcity doesn't seem to be resolved quite yet. Speaking during a quarterly investor call, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood shared the company's expectations for the fourth quarter of Microsoft's financial year, set to end just a few months from now.

While revenue is still expected to grow "in the mid to high single digits", Hood notes that supply won't catch up with demand before the end of that quarter on June 30, 2021. Specifically, Hood says that "Significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S will continue to be constrained by supply" through the end of that quarter at least.

Xbox hasn't shared numbers for how many consoles it has moved despite supply issues, but did note rather vaguely that hardware revenue is up 232 percent from the waning console sales of Q3 2020. Meanwhile, competing console maker PlayStation announced in its financial reporting today that it's sold 7.8 million consoles despite its own ongoing supply woes.

Related Jobs

Zovolt Ltd
Zovolt Ltd — Lisbon / Dublin, Remote, Remote
[04.27.21]
Unreal Engine Software Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image