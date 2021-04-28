Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stadia announces & launches its next big feature: A search bar

Stadia announces & launches its next big feature: A search bar

April 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Since launch, Stadia has been defined by a slow rollout of new features as time goes by. Those additions include some features teased ahead of launch like Click to Play, which arrived last July, and today's announcement that Stadia is adding a search bar to its store.

The new addition is already showing up for some Stadia users and Google's Stadia team says that the rest should see the flashy new search bar by the end of this week.

That blog post, found here, shares that the addition will "make finding your favorite games much easier", but instead this announcement has really ended up highlighting how odd it is that it took nearly two years for Stadia's library to include a basic feature that most people would've expected at launch.

The search bar isn't the only new addition however. Stadia users will also notice an updated UI and new sorting options for their Stadia game libraries.

The blog also shares info on a new activity feed the team hopes to launch in the future.

"Your activity feed on Stadia lets you show off your best video captures and helps friends find your game states with State Share," explains the blog. "You'll also be able to explore content from other players to find your next favorite game."

The activity feed itself seems like a welcome addition to Stadia, especially given how its State Share compatability could bolster the low-friction game discovery promise that Stadia built itself upon ahead of launch. Unfortunately, the team doesn't have exact dates or a launch window to share for that new feature quite yet, but did share the below image to illustrate what a Stadia activity feed could look like.

Related Jobs

Zovolt Ltd
Zovolt Ltd — Lisbon / Dublin, Remote, Remote
[04.27.21]
Unreal Engine Software Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.27.21]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image