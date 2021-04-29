PC devs will soon be offered an 88 percent revenue share on the Microsoft Store

Microsoft plans to offer Microsoft Store developers on PC an 88 percent revenue share later this year, up on the 70 percent share it currently provides.

The Xbox maker said the move was part of its "commitment to empower every PC game creator to achieve more." The change will come into effect on August 1, 2021, and will cover all PC game sales on the digital storefront.

"[This is] a clear, no-strings-attached revenue share means developers can bring more games to more players and find greater commercial success from doing so," commented Xbox Game Studios head, Matt Booty, in a blog post.

Booty also said Microsoft is working to get some Xbox features over to PC developers, including its Auto HDR technology, which is currently being tested with over 1,000 DirectX-based titles, and DirectStorage technology that will vastly reduce load times and help devs realize "more expansive detailed worlds."

You can learn more about Microsoft's plans for PC developers and players on the Xbox Wire blog.