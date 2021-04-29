Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Open Saves is a new cloud-native game storage system from Google Cloud and 2K

Open Saves is a new cloud-native game storage system from Google Cloud and 2K

April 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Production

Google Cloud and 2K Games have launched a new cloud-native game storage system called Open Saves.

Open Saves will provide a way for game developers to store game data without having to choose between storage solutions such as Cloud Storage, Memorystore, or Firestore, and is described as "an open source purpose-built single interface for multiple storage back ends that’s powered by Google Cloud."

The interface has been "designed with extensibility in mind," and can be integrated into a variety of titles on a range of platforms -- whether mobile or console, multiplayer or single-player -- running on any infrastructure from on-prem to cloud or a hybrid. 

Offering more detail on Open Saves in a blog post, Google Cloud for Games developer advocate Emma Haruka Iwao and chief architect Rob Martin said they wanted to create a storage inferface that's simple, fast, and scalable. 

"Open Saves provides a unified, well-defined gRPC endpoint for all operations for metadata, structured, and unstructured objects," reads the blog post. "With a built-in caching system, Open Saves optimizes data placements based on access frequency and data size, all to achieve both low latency for smaller binary objects and high throughput for big objects.

"The Open Saves API server can run on either Google Kubernetes Engine or Cloud Run. Both platforms can scale out to handle hundreds of thousands of requests per second. Open Saves also stores data in Firestore and Cloud Storage, and can handle hundreds of gigabytes of data and up to millions of requests per second."

You can find more details on Open Saves, including how to install and deploy the interface, over on GitHub and the Google Cloud website.

Related Jobs

Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[04.29.21]
Systems Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.29.21]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.29.21]
Facial Character TD
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.29.21]
Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image