April 29, 2021
EA has completed its $2.1 billion Glu Mobile acquisition

April 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
EA has completed its recent $2.1 billion purchase of mobile developer and publisher Glu Mobile. 

The company announced the news in a press release, and said it was now looking forward to accelerating the growth of its mobile portfolio and creating "new experiences" for mobile. 

Glu is best known for its work on titles like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Design Home, and will bring over 500 game developers (and around 800 employees in total) over to EA's mobile division. 

The deal means EA's mobile portfolio now includes 15 top live service titles with a combined $1.32 billion in bookings across the past year. 

"We’re thrilled to welcome Glu Mobile to our Electronic Arts family," said EA chief exec Andrew Wilson. "We are forming a powerful growth engine that will expand our current games and deliver more amazing new experiences across sports, lifestyle, mid-core, and casual for players everywhere."

The deal has been completed just a few days after EA announced plans to bring the Battlefield franchise to mobile platforms for the first time.

