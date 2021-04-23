Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Improve your community strategies at Victoria Tran's GDC 2021 talk

Improve your community strategies at Victoria Tran's GDC 2021 talk

April 29, 2021 | By Staff
April 29, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

The practice of community management really is something of an art---an art Victoria Tran’s become critically acclaimed for, first as head of marketing at Kitfox Games, and now as community director at Innersloth Games, the makers of Among Us.

In both roles, she’s learned the ups and downs of interfacing with and exciting a game’s playerbase, and learned how to increase community retention and loyalty. And with her upcoming talk at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference, she wants to help you create specific memorable experiences that stand out within a game’s community.

You’ll also have the chance to ask Tran questions using Swapcard’s chat feature as you watch her talk---she’ll be on hand to answer them!

This is a perfect talk for any developer looking to translate their wonderful in-game experiences to joyful out-of-game moments for their players. Don’t miss it! Register today to get the best deal on your GDC 2021 pass.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[04.29.21]
Systems Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.29.21]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.29.21]
Facial Character TD
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.29.21]
Head of Project Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image