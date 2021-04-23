Improve your community strategies at Victoria Tran's GDC 2021 talk

The practice of community management really is something of an art---an art Victoria Tran’s become critically acclaimed for, first as head of marketing at Kitfox Games, and now as community director at Innersloth Games, the makers of Among Us.

In both roles, she’s learned the ups and downs of interfacing with and exciting a game’s playerbase, and learned how to increase community retention and loyalty. And with her upcoming talk at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference, she wants to help you create specific memorable experiences that stand out within a game’s community.

You’ll also have the chance to ask Tran questions using Swapcard’s chat feature as you watch her talk---she’ll be on hand to answer them!

This is a perfect talk for any developer looking to translate their wonderful in-game experiences to joyful out-of-game moments for their players. Don’t miss it! Register today to get the best deal on your GDC 2021 pass.

