Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio's game revenue grows 3.4% as Angry Birds 2 , Dream Blast revenue remains flat

Rovio's game revenue grows 3.4% as Angry Birds 2, Dream Blast revenue remains flat

April 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 29, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Rovio's flagship Angry Birds franchise appears to be hovering mid-air rather than soaring higher and higher, but Rovio leadership isn't concerned.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2021, Rovio 25.2 million (~$30.5 million) in gross bookings for Angry Birds 2, its largest game, which is up 1 percent year-over-year.

Its second-largest game, Angry Birds Dream Blast, meanwhile slid downward somewhat between 2020 and 2021. Dream Blast reported 15.4 million in gross bookings, down 5 percent, due to, in Rovio's words, a much lower level of user acquisition efforts.

However Angry Birds Friends reported gross bookings of 8.1 million, up 44 percent year-over-year, Friends' best quarter since late 2018. Looking at Rovio's video game business as a whole, game revenue is up 3.4 percent year-over-year to 64.9 million.

In a statement, recently appointed Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand frames each of the studio's heavy hitters in a positive light, noting that, Angry Birds 2 saw revenue improvements late in the quarter and Dream Blast saw a major update this quarter that had a positive impact on monetization.

"These games demonstrate well the longevity and tenacity of the games-as-a-service business model and our sophisticated live operations," says Pelletier-Normand.

He adds that a hit to the company's profitability for the quarter is due to deliberate actions on Rovio's part, including "an incremental increase in UA spending, building up for the launch of Darkfire Heroes and taking advantage of opportunities we detected in other games, such as Small Town Murders." For reference, Rovio spent 17.3 million on user acquisition this quarter compared to €13.5 million the year before.

"Our operating expenses also increased y-o-y, as we have added two more game studios, aimed at extending our market footprint," notes Pelletier-Normand.

As a whole, Rovio closed out the first quarter of 2021 with revenue of67.1 million, up 0.7 percent, and operating profit of 10.1 million.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.29.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.29.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Talofa Games
Talofa Games — Cupertino, California, United States
[04.28.21]
Game Server Engineer
505 Games
505 Games — Calabasas, California, United States
[04.28.21]
Senior Product Marketing Manager: Free-to-Play


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image