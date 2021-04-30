Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 30, 2021
April 30, 2021
Epic Games now owns ArtStation

April 30, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Art, Business/Marketing

Epic Games has announced it’s acquired visual art portfolio platform Artstation in yet another major acquisition for the makers of Unreal Engine.

The platform, which is used by game industry professionals as well as artists from other fields, has become well-known both for its wide proliferation of art portfolios as well as a brief but ill-fated flirtation with selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for art on the platform.

In a blog post, Epic Games wrote that “ArtStation will continue to operate as an independently branded platform while collaborating closely with the Unreal Engine team.”

The company also announced that it would be reducing ArtStation marketplace fees “so creators can get even more value from the platform.” ArtStation Learning will also remain free to all users for the rest of 2021.

