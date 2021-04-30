Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Official PlayStation Magazine drops official branding to relaunch as Play Magazine

Official PlayStation Magazine drops official branding to relaunch as Play Magazine

April 30, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 30, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Official PlayStation Magazine is no more, ending the publication's decades-long run as it relaunches (with the same staff and focus) simply as Play Magazine.

The change sees the monthly publication dropping the Official PlayStation branding, something an FAQ from its editorial team notes was the result of conversations between the magazine and PlayStation-maker Sony.

"All good things come to an end, and along with Sony we felt that the Official PlayStation Magazine had finally earned a well-deserved retirement," explains the team.

"Your support over the past year, and the previous 25, has really meant the world to us. Your messages and inclusion in every issue have helped us bring the world and culture of PlayStation to life," continues the announcement. "So, as we launch PLAY, we hope you'll continue to join us each month as we report on the biggest games, issues, and events surrounding the consoles we love."

Interestingly, the branding shift also represents the end of an era as Official PlayStation Magazine was the last major licensed game console magazine in circulation (as pointed out in a Tweet from video game historian and archivist Frank Cifaldi).

All three major console makers had some sort of official magazine at some point during their reign, though all three have since ceased publication as Nintendo ended Nintendo Power in 2012 and the Future-published Xbox Official Magazine went dark in 2020.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[04.30.21]
Producer
Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[04.30.21]
UI/UX Artist
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto or Los Angeles, California, Ontario, Canada
[04.30.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.29.21]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image