Ashif Hakik, the composer behind a number of PlayStation classics like Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus and Crash Nitro Cart, has passed away.

Hakik's earliest contributions to the game industry saw him as a QA tester and analyst on games like MediEvil, Spyro the Dragon, and Twisted Metal III.

However many knew him best for his musical creations. Hakik is credited for soundtracks behind games like Sly Cooper, Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, FantaVision, and, most recently, 2019's CTR: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, to name only a few.