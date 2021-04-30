Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Facebook acquires Onward dev Downpour Interactive

April 30, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Facebook and its VR-focused subsidiary Oculus have announced the social media giant's acquisition of Downpour Interactive, the studio behind the 2016 early access VR game Onward.

Details of the acquisition aren't offered in the announcement blog, but Oculus notes that the studio's success with Onward, its inaugural game, drew it to Downpour Interactive and says that the acquisition will give the studio the resources needed to cultivate its existing community and, later on, look toward future projects.

"With us joining Oculus Studios at Facebook, we can now realize Onward's full vision with tremendous support and resources," explains a separate statement from Downpour founder Dante Buckley. "This means a better game for all our players on all platforms. There are no changes in hierarchy or in vision, everyone at Downpour is still working hard to deliver you the best game possible."

All current staff will stay with Downpour ("in some capacity", according to Oculus) as the studio joins Oculus Studios, the VR-maker's growing cabal of first-party virtual reality developers. The brand included teams like Beat Games, Sanzaru Games, and Ready at Dawn, all of which were acquired in the last few years. And, if Oculus' FAQ on this latest deal is to be believed, more acquisitions could follow as the company looks to push VR forward.

"We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, including investments in third-party content, AAA IP, hardware, and more, and we have awesome and innovative plans for the next few years of gaming," notes Oculus. "We are thrilled to have Downpour Interactive join our team."

