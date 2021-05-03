Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony invests in Discord, plans to integrate Discord into PSN next year

Sony invests in Discord, plans to integrate Discord into PSN next year

May 3, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 3, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Only weeks after chatting with Microsoft about a potential sale, Discord has forged a partnership with Sony and landed a minor investment from the PlayStation company in the process.

That partnership, along with a minor contribution to Discord's Series H, means that the two companies are now working to integrate Discord and PlayStation Network to some degree both on PlayStation consoles and mobile by 2022.

The exact shape of that integration is still taking form but Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan says that the partnership will ideally "bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together."

Ryan goes on to share his excitement for the new partnership with Discord co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, saying that duo shares PlayStation's desire to empower communities and champion shared gaming experiences.

"We are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services," adds Ryan. "It’s always a privilege to work with great partners to bring fresh experiences to our fans, and we’ll have more to share in the coming months."

As mentioned before, this team-up falls only weeks after Xbox-maker Microsoft was reportedly in talks to purchase Discord for a whopping $10 billion. Sources close to the deal reported that the sale fell through in mid-April, due in part to Discord's desire to stay independent for the time being. Part of those earlier acquisition rumors also suggested that Discord could be interested in pursuing an IPO, though the company has yet to officially comment on the potential of a public future.

Related Jobs

Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[04.30.21]
Director of Platform & Publishing
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver/Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
[04.30.21]
Director of Community
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[04.30.21]
Producer
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto or Los Angeles, California, Ontario, Canada
[04.30.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image