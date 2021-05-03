Epic v. Apple trial offers rare look into Epic financials, billions of Fortnite revenue

In just two years, Epic saw over $9 billion in revenue from Fortnite alone. That notable chunk of change is one of the many interesting revelations that have come to light as Epic and Apple enter the courtroom to settle the anti-consumer allegations Epic very visibly levied at Apple last summer.

The first day of that trial saw the release of a financial presentation covering the company's earnings during 2018 and 2019. Given that Epic is a private company (something founder Tim Sweeney is quite proud of) the file, shared here by The Verge, offers an interesting look into the financial going-ons of the Unreal Engine and Fortnite maker.

For instance, we now know that Fortnite alone brought in a combined $9.17 billion in 2019 and 2018, and was forecasted to bring in another $2.8 billion during 2020 despite an expected decline in monthly active users. Epic Games' other epic games (which includes Psyonix's Rocket League and Epic's own Battle Breakers) brought in a combined $108 million across those same two years.

During 2018 specifically, Fortnite brought in $5.48 billion in revenue and boasted 66.6 million monthly active users. In 2019, that decreased slightly to $3.71 billion in revenue and 65.1 million monthly active users.

The excerpt below lists revenue for Epic's Unreal Engine, as well as for the Epic Games Store and other channels.

Looking at Unreal Engine, Epic only saw $124 million in revenue during 2018 and $97 million in revenue

Keep in mind, however, that revenue is how much money each property brought in and not how much Epic Games actually profited from each individual creation. In terms of profit, we only have bigger picture takeaways for both years. We do know that Epic Games spent a combined $4.3 billion on things like platform royalties, hosting, esports, user acquisition, and other areas across 2018 and 2019, leaving it with roughly $5.6 billion in gross profit for those years.