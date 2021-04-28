Get a job: Join Shiny Shoe as a Rigger/Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California

Shiny Shoe is seeking a multi-talented, self-motivated Rigger/Technical Artist to join our team as we embark on the development of a new original title!



Candidates should have a thorough understanding of industry rigging techniques and practices, be an adept problem solver, have a proactive and communicative personality, be self-managed, self-motivated, and enjoy learning new skills and technologies.



Requirements

Minimum 3 years production experience in games or film

Proficient with industry rigging techniques and practices

Familiarity with Unity character and animation tools

Proficiency in Maya and Python scripting

Responsibilities

Create and maintain Maya to Unity character pipelines

Create tools and scripts in Maya to streamline character pipelines

Character, creature and prop rigging

Collaborate with concept artists and modelers to avoid or solve technical issues while preserving the original vision of character designs

Collaborate with animators to create the tools needed for smooth workflow

Work in Unity to optimize character systems and solve character related technical issues

Collaborate with programmers to build tools and streamline pipelines wherever possible

Nice To Haves

Animation and modeling skills

Experience programming in C# in Unity for tools, etc.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for mobile, console, and PC platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.



Our latest title Monster Train was awarded PC Gamer’s “Best Card Game of 2020” and was nominated for Strategy Game of the Year at DICE.



We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access. We are open to part or full time remote as well. We have multiple full time remote team members currently.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

