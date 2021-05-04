Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 4, 2021
May 4, 2021
The Witcher 3 director resigns from CD Projekt, denies office bullying accusations

May 4, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has resigned from CD Projekt following an investigation into allegations of workplace bullying.

Tomaszkiewicz's departure comes despite an investigation finding him not guilty of workplace bullying (or mobbing, as it's called in Polish) and his own denial of the original allegations.

According to Bloomberg, he acknowledges in a departure email that "a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me" and apologizes for any "bad blood" that came as a result of his tenure at CD Projekt.

Tomaszkiewicz started at CD Projekt in 2004, and eventually rose to serve as the Game Director for CD Projekt's longtime flagship game The Witcher 3 and in a number of leadership roles on the studio's most recent (and controversial) release, Cyberpunk 2077.

His departure comes as CD Projekt works to regain the trust of its playerbase following the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which has been plagued by bugs and performance issues since launch. Tomaszkiewicz's resignation also comes as awareness of workplace misconduct, ranging from bullying to sexual harassment, is at a high due to allegations made against high-ranking developers at studios like Riot Games and Ubisoft over the last few years.

