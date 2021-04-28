Get a job: Join PlayStation as a Sound Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: This position can be based in the USA or Canada

You are:

A creative and experienced Sound Designer for interactive media who is interested in working with AAA studios such as Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica (God of War Franchise), Japan Studios, Guerrilla Games, Sucker Punch, Insomniac and more…

As it turns out:

We are looking for a Senior Sound Designer to join our award winning team to craft high quality audio content for 1st party product development projects. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to work with some of the most respected developers in the industry and on some of the most exciting AAA games for PlayStation.

You will bring passion to the role of Senior Sound Designer, collaborating with sound and development teams, creating sonically rich content that pushes the industry quality bar. Your primary focus will be on sound design and implementation. Dialog, Foley, and field recording experience a plus.

You in?

Responsibilities:

Designing immersive and rich sound effects to engage players and drive the title’s narrative

Implementation and authoring of sound design using middleware and scripting tools to bring soundscapes to life

Sound design and mixing of cinematics in multiple formats and specs

Collaborating with PD Sound leads to deliver cohesive and compelling audio experiences

Qualifications:

5+ Years experience as Sound Designer for video games

At least one shipped AAA release

Fluent in interactive audio and post production techniques

Expert command of sound design & mixing techniques, processes and tools

Multi-specialized, able to create world class audio content spread across multiple styles

Imaginative use of audio production tools, Foley performance and capture, props, and recording techniques to create high quality original content

Familiar with authoring techniques within commercial middleware (WWISE, FMOD, etc…)

Experience working with game development teams and coordinating with various game departments such as animation, level design, AI, physics, mechanics, etc.

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Desired Qualifications:

Knowledge or familiarity of scripting languages such as LUA, Python, etc.

Interested? Apply now.

