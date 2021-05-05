Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 5, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 5, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 5, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games opens new Toronto studio

Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games opens new Toronto studio

May 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games has opened a new studio in Toronto, Canada. 

The Activision-owned studio broke the news on Twitter, and explained the new opening will partner with its existing teams in Foster City, California, and Melbourne, Australia. 

Sledgehammer has worked on a number of entries in the Call of Duty franchise, including Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The studio is currently leading development on the next installment in the popular action series, which is due to launch later this year.

Related Jobs

505 Games
505 Games — Calabasas, California, United States
[05.05.21]
Senior Product Marketing Manager: Free-to-Play
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[05.04.21]
Technical Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[05.04.21]
Senior VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[05.04.21]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image