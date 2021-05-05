Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games opens new Toronto studio

Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games has opened a new studio in Toronto, Canada.

The Activision-owned studio broke the news on Twitter, and explained the new opening will partner with its existing teams in Foster City, California, and Melbourne, Australia.

Sledgehammer has worked on a number of entries in the Call of Duty franchise, including Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The studio is currently leading development on the next installment in the popular action series, which is due to launch later this year.