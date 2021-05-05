Activision betting big on mobile after CoD Mobile player spending tops $1 billion

Activision Blizzard intends to bring all of its franchises to mobile platforms in some form, according to company COO and president Daniel Alegre.

Alegre was outlining the publisher's mobile strategy during a recent investor Q&A (via Seeking Alpha), and explained the company wants to build on the success of Call of Duty Mobile, which recently topped 500 million downloads and crossed $1 billion in player spending.

The mobile version of the popular shooter launched in October 2019, and its performance over the last two years has Activision Blizzard "very, very excited for the future of this platform."

Although the company has already started its mobile expansion with the launch of Diablo Immortal, Alegre told investors it's only just getting started.

"We really want all of our franchises to be on mobile. And in some cases there might be several different ways in which a franchise can be represented on mobile. You may have a re-imagination of an IP on mobile in addition to games that are more similar to an existing console or a PC experience," he commented during the call.

"We started with Call of Duty Mobile, [are] following up with Diablo mobile [...] and we're also working on a number of Warcraft mobile titles and some unannounced initiatives as well. So players will increasingly be able to enjoy these franchises they love on console, PC, and on mobile. As you can tell this is a real priority for us. A lot of investment. We're hiring hundreds of mobile developers to achieve these targets."

Alegre said the company is motivated by a desire to make its franchises "accessible wherever the players are," and pointed out that mobile is currently the "ultimate driver of reach" with over 3 billon smartphones worldwide.

"That's forecasted to increase to 4 billion in the next five years. We are really doing ourselves and a community a disservice if our games are not on those platforms," he continued. "That's why this is so critical to our strategy. And the opportunity is crystal clear."