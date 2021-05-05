A host of Stadia developers have left Google to join Jade Raymond at Haven Studios

After Google Stadia shut down first-party game development operations, a number of developers have reemerged at former Stadia games boss Jade Raymond at her new Sony-backed Haven Studios.

Haven was formed by Raymond earlier this year following her own departure from Stadia, with the veteran developer having initially being hired by Google in 2019 to oversee its Stadia Games and Entertainment Team.

Google decided to shut down its first-party game studios earlier this year to refocus Stadia as a platform provider, resulting in Raymond leaving the company. The former Ubisoft Toronto and EA Motive boss went on to establish Haven a few weeks later, and is currently working on a new original franchise for PlayStation.

Now, as spotted by ResetEra user Cyberia, it seems a number of Stadia developers have joined Raymond at the fledgling Canadian studio, including Stadia Games former general manager Sebastien Puel -- whose Linkedin page lists them as a Haven co-founder.

Other Haven newcomers include world and IP director Corey May, who previously served as head of creative services and publishing at Stadia; insights director Jonathan Dankoff, formerly a staff UX researcher at Stadia; concept artists Erwann Le Rouzic and Francis Denoncourt, who held the same positions at Stadia; and software engineer Pierre-Marc Berube, previously a graphics programmer on the Stadia team.

The departures come days after Google confirmed Stadia VP and head of product John Justice had left the company.