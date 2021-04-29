Kick your game industry career into action at GDC 2021

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (Running from July 19th – 23rd), developers will have the opportunity to check out a special batch of sessions dedicated to furthering your game industry career.

These special sessions are available through a number of traditional GDC Passes, but today GDC organizers would like to make you aware of a new, limited-time pass offering: the Game Development Career pass.

Under this brand-new pass type, you get access to these incredible sessions meant to help game industry newcomers and professionals make the most out of their long-term career. Here’s a small sampling of what you'll get access to:

Crystal Dynamics’ Hannah MacLeod will explain how to make the most out of your first game industry job.

Scopely’s Joshua Howard will help you build a framework for growing your career in video games.

And an incredible panel of developers who’ve survived the ever-challenging job hunt will teach you how to find resiliency while moving from job to job.

There are other great sessions to come in this brand-new track. You’ll get to discover strategies for pitching your game, learn how to land an investor/publisher, meet HR reps from leading game companies, and so much more.

