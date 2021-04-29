Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Kick your game industry career into action at GDC 2021

Kick your game industry career into action at GDC 2021

May 6, 2021 | By Staff
At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (Running from July 19th – 23rd), developers will have the opportunity to check out a special batch of sessions dedicated to furthering your game industry career.

These special sessions are available through a number of traditional GDC Passes, but today GDC organizers would like to make you aware of a new, limited-time pass offering: the Game Development Career pass.

Under this brand-new pass type, you get access to these incredible sessions meant to help game industry newcomers and professionals make the most out of their long-term career. Here’s a small sampling of what you'll get access to:

Crystal Dynamics’ Hannah MacLeod will explain how to make the most out of your first game industry job.

Scopely’s Joshua Howard will help you build a framework for growing your career in video games.

And an incredible panel of developers who’ve survived the ever-challenging job hunt will teach you how to find resiliency while moving from job to job.

There are other great sessions to come in this brand-new track. You’ll get to discover strategies for pitching your game, learn how to land an investor/publisher, meet HR reps from leading game companies, and so much more.

There are only a limited number of Career Development Passes for GDC 2021. Register now before they’re gone!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

