Xbox adds FPS Boost to 74 more backward compatible games on Xbox Series X|S

Xbox has rolled FPS Boost out to another batch of backward compatible games, adding titles like Far Cry 5 and Alien Isolation to the growing list of supported titles on Xbox Series X|S.

The company announced FPS Boost earlier in the year. As the name implies, the feature increases the FPS for certain backward compatible games from 30 to 60 frames per second when they're played on a Series X or Series S console.

Of particular note to game developers, FPS Boost is enabled on backward compatible games by the Xbox team, meaning there's no real added work for the game's original developers needed in order for their older games to run at 60 FPS (or higher) on new Xbox hardware.

"Higher, steadier framerates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. We partnered closely with developers to enhance the experience while maintaining the game’s original intent," reads a post from the Xbox team.

"And while not applicable to all games, these new techniques can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the limitations of the hardware at the time."

The feature only launched back in February, but already Xbox has brought it to a grand total of 97 games, including this latest batch. Some games like Battlefield V support up to 120 FPS through FPS Boost, though it is worth noting that it and certain other titles currently only see a boost on Xbox Series X, not the lower-end Xbox Series S. Additionally, some games need to run at a lower resolution in order to offer a higher framerate without performance issue.

Details on the games that support FPS Boost can be found here.