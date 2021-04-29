Get a job: Join Talofa Games as a Game Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cupertino, California

Talofa is seeking a Game Server Engineer to join the team of our newest social running game in development, Run To My Heart. This individual will work with the product team to build flexible and scalable backend structures and tools, and persistent game systems for gamified fitness experiences. The Game Server Engineer will build game logic that supports multi-player, real-time, location-based systems. We are looking for someone who is a quick learner, understands system design, and has experience building large-scale production systems.

Responsibilities:

Prototype and build new multiplayer gameplay features for an immersive real-world running game.

Create and document technical designs as needed for new features.

Design client-server communication APIs.

Dynamically tune and adjust game variables and configurations for live game testing together with the design team.

Building scalable system on Google Cloud Platform.

Identify and fix client and server performance issues.

Requirements:

3+ years professional experience in game development and developing game systems for real-time networked multiplayer mobile F2P games.

BS in Computer Science or related major.

Excellent Java skills

Professional development experience with web technologies and cloud technologies such as Protobufs, Google Cloud, or similar services is preferred.

Experience developing and maintaining and running live ops for world-scale games.

Experience building backend services for Unity games.

Shipped at least one game and/or been involved with one project through a complete development cycle ideally on the mobile platform

Experience in Jira/Confluence and Agile Frameworks.

A love for running or gamified fitness products

Benefits:

Medical, Dental, Vision Health Insurance!

401K Matching

Unlimited Vacation

Paid Holidays

Permanent Remote Work

Our Team:

Many of the people on our team are fitness and gaming enthusiasts! Together, we’ve created independent games for the last 10 years with over 9.1 million downloads on the Apple App and Google Play Stores. We’re now working in the augmented reality and fitness intersection and are award winning developers who won the grand prize in the Niantic Beyond Reality Contest. This is a first of its kind social running game and we’re excited to be working together on it!

