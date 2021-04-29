Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 5, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 5, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 5, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Talofa Games as a Game Server Engineer

Get a job: Join Talofa Games as a Game Server Engineer

May 5, 2021 | By Staff
May 5, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game Server Engineer, Talofa Games

Location: Cupertino, California

Talofa is seeking a Game Server Engineer to join the team of our newest social running game in development, Run To My Heart. This individual will work with the product team to build flexible and scalable backend structures and tools, and persistent game systems for gamified fitness experiences. The Game Server Engineer will build game logic that supports multi-player, real-time, location-based systems. We are looking for someone who is a quick learner, understands system design, and has experience building large-scale production systems.

Responsibilities:

  • Prototype and build new multiplayer gameplay features for an immersive real-world running game.
  • Create and document technical designs as needed for new features.
  • Design client-server communication APIs.
  • Dynamically tune and adjust game variables and configurations for live game testing together with the design team. 
  • Building scalable system on Google Cloud Platform.
  • Identify and fix client and server performance issues.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years professional experience in game development and developing game systems for real-time networked multiplayer mobile F2P games.
  • BS in Computer Science or related major. 
  • Excellent Java skills
  • Professional development experience with web technologies and cloud technologies such as Protobufs, Google Cloud, or similar services is preferred.
  • Experience developing and maintaining and running live ops for world-scale games. 
  • Experience building backend services for Unity games. 
  • Shipped at least one game and/or been involved with one project through a complete development cycle ideally on the mobile platform 
  • Experience in Jira/Confluence and Agile Frameworks.
  • A love for running or gamified fitness products

Benefits:

  • Medical, Dental, Vision Health Insurance! 
  • 401K Matching
  • Unlimited Vacation
  • Paid Holidays 
  • Permanent Remote Work

Our Team: 

Many of the people on our team are fitness and gaming enthusiasts! Together, we’ve created independent games for the last 10 years with over 9.1 million downloads on the Apple App and Google Play Stores. We’re now working in the augmented reality and fitness intersection and are award winning developers who won the grand prize in the Niantic Beyond Reality Contest. This is a first of its kind social running game and we’re excited to be working together on it!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[05.05.21]
Technical Artist
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[05.04.21]
3D Software Developer (Maya plugin)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.04.21]
(Experienced) Haxe Developer &ndash; Video Game: Forge of Empires &ndash; InnoGames
Pixologic, makers of ZBrush
Pixologic, makers of ZBrush — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.04.21]
3D Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image