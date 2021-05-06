Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Zynga to acquire mobile monetization and ad platform Chartboost for $250 million

May 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr

May 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Social game developer Zynga has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire mobile monetization and advertising platform Chartboost for $250 million in cash. 

Chartboost currently has over 700 million monthly users and operated an advertising platform that includes a Demand Side Platform and Supply Side Platform, along with mediation capabilities delivered through an SDK solution. 

Zynga, which is known for its work on franchises like Words with Friends and CSR Racing, said the deal will position it as a "new leader in mobile advertising."

"Chartboost is one of the most dynamic monetization and discovery platforms in mobile, and we could not be more excited to welcome their talented team to our company,” said Zynga chief exec Frank Gibeau in a press release.

"By combining Zynga's high-quality games portfolio and first-party data with Chartboost’s proven advertising and monetization platform, we will create a new level of audience scale and meaningfully enhance our competitive advantage in the mobile ecosystem."

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, and comes around two months after Zynga purchased Torchlight III developer Echtra Games with a view to delivering a "cross-platform play future.

