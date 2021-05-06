Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 6, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 6, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 6, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

USC Games launches fund to support Black and Indigenous game design students

USC Games launches fund to support Black and Indigenous game design students

May 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

USC Games has established a new fund with help from Borderlands publisher Take-Two Interactive that will support Black and Indigenous students in game design and engineering. 

The Gerald A. Lawson Endowment Fund has been created with the goal of increasing the representation of those groups in the video game and tech industries, and will provide student support for Black and Indigenous students who wish to pursue undergraduate or graduate degrees in game design or computer science through the USC Games program. 

Take-Two made a significant seed contribution to help establish the Lawson Fund. The initiative is named after pioneering electronic engineer Gerald Lawson, who led the team that invented the interchangeable ROM cartridges used in the Fairchild Channel F console. Lawson was one of the few Black engineers working in the games industry during its inception.

"With financial support from additional game and technology companies and donors, USC Games’ vision is to expand the initiative and support other aspects of diversity and equity, including salary support for additional Black and Indigenous faculty as well as labs and projects that addressed issues that affect these marginalized communities," reads a press release.

"Student recipients of the funds will be known as Lawson Scholars and the initiative will be featured during the program’s annual USC Games Expo."

Those interested can find out more about the fund over on the USC Games website.

Related Jobs

Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.06.21]
Systems Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.06.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.06.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.05.21]
Sr Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image