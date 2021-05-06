Ubisoft is making a mobile push of its own with The Division Mobile

Mobile is the place to be. Companies like EA and Activision Blizzard have themselves doubled down on the platform in recent years, and Ubisoft is now looking to do the same with today's announcement that The Division is headed to mobile devices.

The studio announced the planned mobile game in a larger update on The Division franchise today. Of course, Ubisoft had released games for mobile before (including the mobile-exclusive Tom Clancy's Elite Squad from last year), but bringing an established title like The Division to mobile follows in the footsteps of other shooter franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield that have turned toward mobile to capture the attention of a wider audience beyond just console and PC.

Unfortunately, there's not a lot to learn about The Division Mobile at this point in time, outside of the news that Ubisoft "will have more details on this exciting project at a later date."

The Division Mobile isn't Ubisoft's only plan to expand the franchise's reach. A standalone free-to-play spinoff, The Division Heartland, is also in the works at Ubisoft Red Storm.

"Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project," explains Ubisoft. "Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require previous experience with the series but will provide an all-new perspective on the universe in a new setting. The game will be made available in 2021-22 on PC, consoles, and cloud."

The full blog, found here, has details on a handful of other announcements and updates surrounding The Division, including a Netflix film and upcoming Novel that Ubisoft says both are key parts of its broader efforts to "expand The Division universe's transmedia offerings."