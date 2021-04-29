Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Yacht Club Games as a Gameplay Programmer

May 6, 2021 | By Staff
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer, Yacht Club Games

Location: Los Angeles, California

Yacht Club Games is looking for a talented mid-to-senior level gameplay programmer to join our team. We are eager for candidates looking to build great games along with us!

Responsibilities

Working with a team (designers, artists, musicians, programmers) to implement and improve upon game designs with efficacy and efficiency.

Write and extend tools and gameplay systems. Optimize runtime performance and team productivity.

Requirements

  • Passionate about playing and making games
  • Proficient in C and C++ programming languages for creating 2D and 3D games
  • Strong 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)
  • Deep knowledge and understanding of game design
  • Excellent problem solving abilities- in particular related to game design and developing gameplay systems
  • Proactive, curious, and confident in learning on the fly
  • Good oral and written communication skills; ability to work and contribute in a collaborative environment

Desirable

  • Multiple shipped console games
  • Experience with multi-threading
  • Experience with low level debugging and optimization
  • Experience writing multi-platform code
  • Experience with GPU programming (graphics shaders, compute)
  • Experience with network programming
  • Experience with UI programming
  • Experience with build systems
  • Experience playing products from Yacht Club Games

Benefits & Perks

  • Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!
  • Working in our beautiful office located in Los Angeles (when it is safe to do so again)!
  • Robust medical and dental insurance for you and your family members
  • Generous Profit Sharing and Bonus plans
  • 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with 4% company match
  • Unlimited discretionary vacation and sick days that we want you to use!
  • Free onsite parking (when it is safe to do so again!)
  • Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

Interested? Apply now.

