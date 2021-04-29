Get a job: Join Yacht Club Games as a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Yacht Club Games is looking for a talented mid-to-senior level gameplay programmer to join our team. We are eager for candidates looking to build great games along with us!

Responsibilities

Working with a team (designers, artists, musicians, programmers) to implement and improve upon game designs with efficacy and efficiency.

Write and extend tools and gameplay systems. Optimize runtime performance and team productivity.

Requirements

Passionate about playing and making games

Proficient in C and C++ programming languages for creating 2D and 3D games

Strong 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Deep knowledge and understanding of game design

Excellent problem solving abilities- in particular related to game design and developing gameplay systems

Proactive, curious, and confident in learning on the fly

Good oral and written communication skills; ability to work and contribute in a collaborative environment

Desirable

Multiple shipped console games

Experience with multi-threading

Experience with low level debugging and optimization

Experience writing multi-platform code

Experience with GPU programming (graphics shaders, compute)

Experience with network programming

Experience with UI programming

Experience with build systems

Experience playing products from Yacht Club Games

Benefits & Perks

Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!

Working in our beautiful office located in Los Angeles (when it is safe to do so again)!

Robust medical and dental insurance for you and your family members

Generous Profit Sharing and Bonus plans

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with 4% company match

Unlimited discretionary vacation and sick days that we want you to use!

Free onsite parking (when it is safe to do so again!)

Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

Interested? Apply now.

