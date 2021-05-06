Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 6, 2021
Square Enix, Gearbox, Sega and more confirm E3 2021 presence

May 6, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The organizers behind this year's virtual E3 have announced a handful of high-profile game makers that'll be in attendance at E3 2021 this June.

Given that E3 was undertaking an uphill battle to maintain its relevance in the eyes of companies like PlayStation before the COVID-19 pandemic, it's curious to see which studios are interested in using the first all-digital version of the once-landmark yearly event as a platform for their own announcements.

As of this morning, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Xseed Games, and Gearbox Entertainment are confirmed to attend with "major announcements and reveals" throughout the event this June 12 to June 15.

Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com have also thrown their hats into the ring via this latest roundup of game developers and game industry companies participating in the expo. A larger list of confirmed studios can be found on the E3 website, but this new group does join major figures like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, and Take-Two Interactive have already signed on for E3 2021 in some capacity as well.

