Turkish mobile studio Ace Games raises $7 million to develop new casual titles

Turkish mobile studio Ace Games has raised $7 million in seed funding to continue making casual and hyper casual titles.

As reported by TechCrunch, the Mix and Drink and Prison Life developer currently operates two studios and is currently working on a new casual 'hybrid puzzle' title that's due to launch globally in 2022.

The studio was established by former Peak Games COO and co-founder Hakan Bas, who offered a bit of insight into how the company operates.

"Ace’s main focus is actually the casual ‘hybrid puzzle’ game that we have been working on for a while now," commented Bas. "However, our hyper-casual studio assists the main studio in many aspects like training talent, coming up with creative game mechanics and marketing ideas, generating cash, and creating user base.”

The funding round was led by Actera Group with participation from industry entrepreneurs including Kristian Segerstrale, Alexis Bonte, and Kaan Gunay.