Get a job: Join Harmonix as a remote Senior Software Developer

May 7, 2021 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Software Developer, Harmonix

Location: Remote

Harmonix is seeking a senior generalist software engineer to join one of the teams developing our creative and unique game titles. If you've got some years of experience under your belt, you've shipped a few games, you've perhaps led a small team, and you're an expert at leveraging that experience forward into new problems and challenges, we're looking for you. In this role, you'd be flexibly handling different areas of responsibility: from gameplay, to systems programming, to animation, to artist support. Flex those muscles to tackle all sorts of different problems!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work with designers, artists, musicians, and other programmers to bring new titles to life across multiple platforms.
  • Tackle and solve open-ended technical challenges to advance the state of the art in music games.
  • Help mentor and develop less-experienced members of the engineering team.

DESIRED (NOT STRICTLY REQUIRED!) QUALIFICATIONS:

  • A college degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field
  • 6 years of experience programming C++ in a professional environment
  • 4 years of experience with game-related programming
  • A demonstrated ability to build robust, complex, maintainable systems
  • Experience working creatively and cooperatively with a cross-discipline team
  • A demonstrated ability to quickly understand new processes and technologies
  • Experience developing games in Unreal Engine 4

BONUS QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Experience mentoring and developing engineering talent

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

