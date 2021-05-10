Supercell ordered to pay $92.2 million in damages over free-to-play patent infringements

Clash of Clans developer Supercell has been ordered to pay $92.2 million in damages to Japanese media company Gree, Inc. in a high-profile patent trial.

As reported by Bloomberg, Supercell was found to have infringed on six patents relating to features used in online free-to-play games.

Gree alleged that Supercell titles including Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Hay Day infringed on patents it owns for network features like virtual battles, game storage, and item drops.

Supercell, which is owned by Chinese company Tencent, refuted those allegations and said the patents themselves were invalid. A federal jury in Texas, however, sided with Gree and said Supercell willfully infringed on the Japanese company's patents.

Following the decision, a Supercell spokesperson said the company "respects the jury system" but intends to appeal the verdict.