Tribeca has announced its inaugural Tribeca Games Official Selection

Tribeca Festival organizers have announced the inaugural Tribeca Games Official Selection lineup.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that video games would be joining the Festival as Official Selections for the very first time, and that those chosen would be eligible for the inaugural Tribeca Games Award.

We now know the selection will comprise eight titles and include Harold Halibut (Slow Bros.), Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab), Lost in Random (Zoink Games), NORCO (Geography of Robots), Sable (Shedworks), Signalis (rose-engine), The Big Con (Mighty Yell), and Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio).

All eight titles will be in the running to win the Tribeca Games Award, which "honors an unreleased game for its potential for excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery and highly immersive worlds," and will also be featured in the Tribeca Games Spotlight digital showcase.

Tribeca Games vice president said this year's selections were chosen for highlighting the "potential for phenomenal storytelling in interactive experiences." You can find out more about each title on the Tribeca Games website.